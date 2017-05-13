Quantcast

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes opened on Ashley Phosphate after wrec - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes opened on Ashley Phosphate after wreck

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Dustin Witherspoon) (Source: Dustin Witherspoon)
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

All westbound lanes of Ashley Phosphate Road are now opened after a Saturday afternoon wreck.

The wreck occurred at the intersection of Ashley Phosphate Road and Patriot Boulevard.

Injuries are involved, they say.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

