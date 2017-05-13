High School Playoff Scores (5/13)

Here's a list of Saturday's high school playoff scores involving Lowcountry teams.
Baseball
AAA
Seneca 2, Bishop England 0 - The Bishops drop Game 1 of the best of 3 state championship series. They'll host Seneca on Tuesday in game 2, which they must win to force a deciding 3rd game next Saturday.
Boys Soccer
Class A
Palmetto Scholars Academy 1, Dixie 0 - The Phoenix capture the A state championship in their first year of fielding a squad. Tolulope Adesanya had the only goal of the game for Palmetto Scholars who finish the season at 15-3. Alex Turbey didn't allow a score while manning the goal.
SCISA AAA Girls Soccer
Cardinal Newman 2, Porter-Gaud 1 (OT) - The Cyclones come up just short of winning a state championship. Emma Grice had the lone goal for Porter-Gaud.
