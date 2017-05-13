Bucs postpone Saturday game; will play Sunday doubleheader

Due to inclement weather and field conditions on Saturday afternoon, game two of the weekend series between Charleston Southern and Presbyterian has been moved to 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The Bucs and Blue Hose will now play a doubleheader at the CSU Ballpark with the series finale scheduled to start 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
-per CSU Athletics
