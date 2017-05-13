Gamecocks fall 5-3 to Tigers

Tanner Houck struck out 10 batters and hurled a complete game as Missouri defeated 30th ranked South Carolina 5-3 on Saturday afternoon at Taylor Stadium. Jacob Olson and Carlos Cortes each homered for the Gamecocks in the loss. Missouri is now 30-21 and 10-16 in the SEC with the Gamecocks now 30-20 and 12-14 in league play.

Houck walked just one and allowed three runs on five hits to earn the win and improve to 4-7 for the season. South Carolina right-hander Adam Hill suffered the loss and is now 3-5 for the season. He allowed four runs on five hits in six innings with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Missouri manufactured a run in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead. Johnny Balsamo led off with an infield single, stole second base and scored on Robbie Glendinning’s one-out RBI single up the middle.

The Gamecocks came right back and tied it at 1-1 in the second inning as Jacob Olson belted a solo homer to left-center, his sixth home run of the season.

Jonah Bride would give the Gamecocks a 2-1 lead with a RBI double in the top of the third inning. With one out and TJ Hopkins on first base, Bride knocked a double down the left field line that scored Hopkins to give Carolina a one-run advantage. Carlos Cortes increased Carolina’s lead to 3-1 in the top of the fifth inning with a two-out solo homer to right-center, his eighth home run of the season.

Missouri answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game at 3-3. Matt Berler drew a leadoff walk and scored on Chris Cornelius’ RBI double to center field. With two outs and Cornelius on third base, Glendinning knocked in his second run of the game with a two-out RBI single up the middle on a 3-2 pitch from Hill.

The Tigers took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning on a solo homer to right field from Kameron Misner, his fifth home run of the season. Missouri answered with an insurance run in the seventh inning as Cornelius reached base on a sun ball to right field and scored on Brett Bond’s two-out RBI single to left field.





