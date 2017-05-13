Bennettsville man charged with murder and kidnapping, 8-year-old girl still missing

A Bennettsville man has been arrested and charged in connection with the May 5 death of Ella Lowery and the disappearance of her eight-year-old daughter, the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office announced today.

Authorities said Ella Lowery was found dead in the Bennettsville home she shared with her daughter May 5. The girl has not been seen since despite a massive search by state police and the FBI.

Jejauncey Fernando Harrington, 32, was charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime in connection with the May 5th stabbing death of Ella Lowery of Bennettsville. Harrington has also been charged with Kidnapping and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime in connection with the disappearance of Lowery's daughter, Iyana.

"This is a major break in this case, but there is still much work to do as the investigation is ongoing," according to Marboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon. "We are keeping out focus on finding Iyana Lowery and bringing her home to her family. That's a continuing priority for everyone that's been a part of this investigation."

Sheriff Lemon said that that $10,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of Iyana Lowery is still available. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Marboro County Sheriff's Office at (843) 479-5605 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

"I hope they find my granddaughter so I can get some closure and I hope she's alive," said grandmother Dolores Lowery. “I know she's alive."

Harrington was booked and is being detained at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

Sheriff Lemon said the charge of Murder is a felony, which carries a penalty upon conviction of death or a minimum of 30 years to life in prison. The charge of Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime carries a penalty upon conviction of five years in addition to the penalty for the principal crime. The charge of Kidnapping carries a penalty upon conviction of up to 30 years in prison.

