Quantcast

Dispatch: 1 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle Dorchester Rd. acci - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

BREAKING

Dispatch: 1 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle Dorchester Rd. accident

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: AP Stock Graphic) (Source: AP Stock Graphic)
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are responding to a serious wreck on Dorchester Road, they say.

The incident is in the area of Dorchester Road and Industrial Avenue.

Witnesses are reporting that there is a CARTA bus involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly