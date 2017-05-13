Dispatch: 1 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle Dorchester Rd. accident

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are responding to a wreck on Dorchester Road, they say.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested and charged in connection with the May 5 death of Ella Lowery and the disappearance of her eight-year-old daughter, the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office announced today.
Two parents have been arrested after details of their child's death became known. On May 11, officers responded call at the Inn Townes Suites on the 8000 block of Rivers Avenue. The call was in reference to an unresponsive infant. The infant's mother, Alexis Grant, alleged that she was feeding the infant and he began to vomit and cough. When the infant's breathing stopped, the mother called 911. The infant was transported to Roper North woods Hospital, whe...
The South Carolina Ports Authority (SCPA) is celebrating a milestone.
Crews with Dorchester County Fire-Rescue are investigating a residential structure fire on Poplar Circle, according to Dorchester County officials.
