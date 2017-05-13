Past students visit Stono Park Elementary before demolition

It was a trip down memory lane today as dozens of former students got one last look around Stono Park Elementary School, before it's torn down.

"The best of my K through 12 experiences were here at Stono Park." Henry Bloomingburg, a former student, said.

Among those visiting the school, was our very own Bill Sharpe, who's father was the school's first principal. Bill Sharpe, Sr. stepped down in 1962, after serving as principal for 10 years.

Stono Park, a former blue ribbon school, is set to be demolished by the end of the month.

