Arrest made in fatal downtown Charleston shooting

Charleston police say they have arrested one man in connection with a Thursday night shooting.

K’Sone Campbell, 24, of Moultrie Street, is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Oswego and Maverick Streets in reference to a shooting.

They arrived on scene and found that an adult male had been shot. The shooting victim was transported to MUSC where he later died.

Derrick Barber, 28, of North Charleston, died at MUSC at 10:15 p.m., according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Kelly Kraus.

Campbell is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this incident can call (843) 743-7200 and ask for the on duty CPD detective.

