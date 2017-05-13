Stingrays lose 4-3 to Monarchs, trail 2-0 in series

For a second straight game, the South Carolina Stingrays got behind early and came up one goal short to the Manchester Monarchs, losing Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals 4-3 on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.



Manchester now has control of the third round Kelly Cup Playoffs series 2-0 with Game 3 scheduled for Monday night in North Charleston at 7:05 p.m.



Both Marcus Perrier and Rob Flick had a goal and an assist for South Carolina in the defeat, while Joe Devin netted his third tally of the postseason in the final period.



The Monarchs got out in front 2-0 in the first period on goals by Zac Lynch and Quentin Shore which were scored at 7:35 and 11:00 of the opening period respectively. Despite the Stingrays outshooting Manchester 16-5 in the frame, South Carolina was unable to muster any goals on Sam Brittain, who stopped all 16 shots in the period for the Monarchs.



Manchester then extended their lead to 3-0 at 8:54 of the second when defenseman Craig Wyszomirski struck to give the Monarchs a three-goal advantage.



The comeback began later in the middle period when Perrier became the first to put a puck by Brittain at 14:34 with a long-range shot from the left point to the top corner of the net. An unassisted goal, the tally was Perrier’s first of the postseason in his ninth appearance for South Carolina and cut the lead to 3-1.



A couple roughing penalties late in the second period to Domenic Monardo and Andrew Cherniwchan gave Manchester a power play at the start of the final frame and Kevin Morris took advantage, scoring to make it 4-1 at 1:06 of the third. The goal was the second of the series for Morris and turned out to be the game-winner, giving the Monarchs another three-goal edge.



Flick responded quickly with a goal on a rebound in front at 4:13 of the third to make it 4-2, coming with assists by Derek Arnold and Perrier. The goal, which was the eighth of the playoffs for Flick, turned things back in the Rays’ favor as they continued to pester Brittain with shots from all angles.



Devin then made it a one-goal game at 4-3 with a power play tally at 8:15 from Flick and Cherniwchan. The strike was the team captain’s first since the Stingrays’ first-round series with Greenville and was set up when Cherniwchan took an initial shot and Flick followed, leaving the rebound on the doorstep for Devin to punch in.



With the assist, Cherniwchan notched a point for the seventh consecutive game and now has 11 points on five goals and six assists in 13 postseason contests.



South Carolina kept their collective foot on the gas pedal, continuing to put all the pressure and chances to the Manchester net, but the Rays were unable to find an equalizer. SC finished with 20 shots on net in the third period and had the better of the chances on goal in the game by a total of 47-25, but it wasn’t enough.



Brittain finished the contest with 44 saves and earned his 10th win of the postseason for Manchester, while his counterpart Parker Milner got the start in net once again for the Stingrays and made 21 saves.



South Carolina spent plenty of time on the penalty kill and held the Monarchs to a 1-for-7 mark on the man-advantage, while the Stingrays went 1-for-3 on the power play.



South Carolina and Manchester continue the best-of-seven series Monday night at 7:05 p.m. for Game 3 at the North Charleston Coliseum.



Single game tickets for Games 2 and 3 are on sale now at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office and online at ticketmaster.com.







-per Stingrays Athletics

