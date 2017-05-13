Louisville defeats Clemson

Behind four home runs, including two by Colby Fitch, No. 2 Louisville overcame a 4-0 deficit to defeat No. 7 Clemson 6-4 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Cardinals, who took a 2-0 lead in the series and won their 14th game in a row, improved to 45-6 overall and 22-4 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 37-14 overall and 16-10 in ACC play.

Seth Beer hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, then Chase Pinder belted a two-run homer, his fifth long ball of the season, in the third inning. After Andrew Cox’s solo homer, his fourth home run of the year, put Clemson up 4-0 in the fourth inning, long balls by Fitch and Devin Mann in the sixth inning plated three runs. Fitch tied the score in the eighth inning with his second homer of the game, then Drew Ellis blasted a two-run homer later in the frame to give Louisville the lead.

Cardinal starter Kade McClure (7-1) earned the win, as he yielded seven hits, four runs and one walk with five strikeouts in 7.0 innings pitched. Adam Wolf pitched 2.0 innings to record his first save of the year. Tiger reliever Jeremy Beasley (1-2) suffered the loss.

The series concludes Sunday at noon on ESPN2.



-per Clemson Athletics