28 arrested, animals seized in Colleton County animal fighting case

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

On Saturday, deputies from Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Animal Control went to a home in Cottageville in reference to a report of cockfighting.

Deputies were called to 756 Sullivans Ferry Road in Cottageville, they say.

The sheriff’s office made 28 arrests, and a large amount of roosters or gamecocks were seized along with cockfighting equipment.

Michelle Reid an Animal Cruelty Consultant and forensic expert with Valiant Animal Rescue & Relief worked with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office on this case.

The investigation is still ongoing.

