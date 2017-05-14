RiverDogs Shut Down the Power as Offense Continues to Shine

Isiah Gilliam extended his hitting streak to ten games, going 3-4 with two doubles, and third baseman Angel Aguilar blasted his second home run of the season as the RiverDogs topped the West Virginia Power, 6-1, at Appalachian Power Park on Saturday night.

After squandering a bases loaded opportunity with no one out in the first, the RiverDogs (18-18) got on the board first in the second inning. First Baseman Brandon Wagner walked to lead off the inning then right fielder Ben Ruta singled to put runners on first and second. Luis Escobar walked his third batter of the game giving a free pass to center fielder Estevan Florial. Escobar struggled to find the strike zone, skipping one past the Power’s backstop Arden Pabst allowing Wagner to score from third.

Charleston tacked another run on in the second. Shortstop Hoy Jun Park got the ball rolling with a leadoff double and was driven in from a sacrifice fly by Gilliam making it 2-0 RiverDogs. Gilliam has now gone 18-for-39 in the month of May and is batting .461 over that span.

The Power (16-19) scored their only run in the bottom half of the third. With two outs, left fielder Ty Moore reached on an error from pitcher Nick Green, and designated hitter Albert Baur doubled to bring the Power within one.

The RiverDogs got some insurance runs in the fifth. Park reached on an error at short before Aguilar ripped a two run homer to left field giving Charleston a three run lead.

It became a 6-1 ball game as Charleston added two more in the seventh. Aguilar led off the inning with a double and came into score on another two-bagger by Gilliam. Back to back fly outs by Wagner and second baseman Oswaldo Cabrera scored Gilliam.

Green (3-3, 2.63) got his third win of the season after he tossed six innings allowing four hits and one run while striking out two. Luis Escobar (3-2, 4.93) struggling through four innings allowing two runs on four hits and walking five.

David Sosebee came in to relieve Green and threw three perfect innings, striking out four of the nine batters he faced to pick up his first save. The former Georgia Bulldog has now struck out 30 batters in 21 1/3 innings, an average of 12.7 per nine innings.

Upcoming

The RiverDogs continue the series with game two with a Sunday afternoon matinee from Appalachian Power Park. Right-hander Adonis Rosa (0-0, 3.16) will toe the rubber for Charleston and the Power will send righty Eduardo Vera (0-1, 2.08) with the first pitch set for 2:05pm. The game will be broadcast on WTMA 1250 AM in the tri-county area and online streaming at riverdogs.com and the TuneIn Radio app under the "Charleston RiverDogs" station.