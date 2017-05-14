Jasmine Camacho-Quinn defends SEC 100m Hurdles title

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn defended her 100-meter hurdles title, while Destiny Carter scored a team-high 13 points – including taking silver in the 200m – to help the Kentucky women’s track and field team finish third at the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships for the third year in a row.

Camacho-Quinn appeared to lead Georgia’s Kendall Williams narrowly over all 10 hurdles, and then really separated in the last 10.5 meters. She ran a time of 12.81 (+1.0), .11 better than Williams.

“I’m glad to have come out here and defended my title,” Camacho-Quinn said. “I just knew I had to stay calm throughout the race and not overthink it. It was just a pretty good race.”

Kentucky scored 15 points in the event as Camacho-Quinn tallied 10, while Jacklyn Howell added five points with a fourth-place time of 13.24.

Camacho-Quinn won the SEC 100m hurdles for the second year in a row, and gave UK the league title in that event for the fourth straight year (Kendra Harrison won in 2014 and 2015).

Camacho-Quinn has won three-straight SEC short hurdles titles, accounting for the 2016 SEC Indoor Championships with her outdoor titles the last two years. She claimed her fourth SEC medal accounting for the indoor 200m silver she claimed in February.