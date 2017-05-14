SCDNR, Charleston Co. deputies working scene where boat capsized

Officials with SCDNR and Charleston County Sheriff's Office are working a scene where a boat capsized, according to Lt. Zelinsky with the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to assist SCDNR with a watercraft that capsized off of the Bohicket Marina area, she said.

Two passengers were able to make it to shore, but there is one boater that is possibly still missing.

Charleston County's dive team and Marine Patrol are assisting in the search for another possible victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

