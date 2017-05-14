Wildcats shutout Cougars in rubber match

Tommy Richter (Wayne, Pa.) picked up three hits, and Jakob Frishmuth (Myrtle Beach, S.C.) allowed one run in four innings, as the College of Charleston baseball team fell to No. 13 Arizona, 6-0, in Sunday’s rubber game at Patriots Point.

With the result, Arizona moves to 33-17 while College of Charleston drops to 24-27. The Wildcats pushed across six runs on 10 hits and held the Cougars scoreless despite seven base knocks. Prior to first pitch, the Cougars honored senior catcher Ereven Roper (Easley, S.C.) with their annual senior day ceremony.

Richter paced the offense with a 3-for-4 effort, while Ari Sechopoulos (Windsor, Ontario, Canada) collected two hits – including a double. Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) reached base twice on two walks.

Frishmuth tossed four innings in his ninth start of the season, allowing one run on two hits and striking out two to take the loss. Clay Hunt (Fort Mill, S.C.) surrendered one run in one and one-third innings, while Will Detwiler (Camden, S.C.) recorded the second out of the sixth. Justin Baker (Huntersville, N.C.) and Nathan Ocker (Middletown, Pa.) combined for the final three and one-third frames, allowing three earned runs on five hits and striking out three.

Kyle Lewis went 4-for-4 with three runs scored to lead the way for Arizona, as Cal Stevenson drove in two runs with a 1-for-3 effort. JJ Matijevic and Louis Boyd each picked up one RBI.

Cody Deason threw six and one-third shutout innings with four strikeouts to earn the win, while Tylor Megill allowed one hit and one walk in two and two-thirds to pick up the save.

The Cougars put at least one runner on base in every inning but were unable to score, as Deason and the Wildcats pitched out of several jams.

The Wildcats opened the scoring with one run in the third, when Lewis led off with a single, stole second, and came across on back-to-back sac bunts by Boyd and Stevenson. The Cougars threatened to answer in the fourth after Richter singled to left, and McRae walked to start the inning. Deason quickly settled down with three straight outs to strand a pair of Cougars, and preserve the 1-0 lead.

A sac fly from Matijevic would push the Wildcat advantage to 2-0 in the sixth, before an RBI single by Boyd and a squeeze bunt from Stevenson stretched the margin to 4-0 in the seventh. The Cougars threatened again in the home half of the seventh, when Sechopoulos doubled to right and Dixon walked with one out. After Manzo’s grounder to second pushed the runners to second and third, Megill got Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) to pop out to second to end the inning.

Charleston put back-to-back runners on again in the eighth, before a double play and a strikeout stranded Ricther at third. The Wildcats would add two runs in the top of the ninth, before Megill pitched around a leadoff hit-by-pitch in the home half to close out the win.

The Cougars return to the diamond on Tuesday when they close out their home schedule against crosstown foe Charleston Southern. First pitch is set for 6:00 pm.



