FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: All lanes blocked on I-26 eastbound near mile-marker 195 due to collision

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: SCDOT)
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

All eastbound lanes on Interstate 26 are currently blocked due to a collision, according to SCHP.

The collision is one mile east of exit 194, Jedburg Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

