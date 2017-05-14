Quantcast

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes reopened after I-26 collision near Jedburg Road exit

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: SCDOT) (Source: SCDOT)
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Traffic is moving eastbound on I-26 after an overnight collision. 

All eastbound lanes one mile east of the Jedburg Road exit were blocked as authorities responded to the crash, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

No word on whether there were any injuries. 

