Bucs bounced by Blue Hose twice Sunday

Presbyterian took both ends of the doubleheader on Sunday afternoon as Charleston Southern was unable to hold off the Blue Hose in either game as the Buccaneers fell 10-5 and 10-8 at the Ballpark.

Aaron Miller paced the Bucs (21-26, 9-15) with five hits on the day including his seventh home run of the season to lead the CSU offense in their final conference regular season games. Mike Sconzo added his second home run of the season in the final game of the series to help lead the Bucs' offense.

Presbyterian (27-25, 14-7) rallied back from an 8-5 deficit in the final game of the series with five runs in the top of the ninth as the Blue Hose completed the series sweep over the Bucs.

Charleston Southern continues the 2017 season on Tuesday night at Patriots Point as the Bucs travel for a Lowcountry showdown against College of Charleston. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Game One: Presbyterian 10, Charleston Southern 5

The Blue Hose jumped out to an early lead and then plated three runs late to pull away from CSU in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader to take the 10-5 win.

Glen Casaceli went 3-for-5 with three RBI to pace Presbyterian in the contest, while Tyler Weyenberg scored three times in the PC win.

Nik Constantakos (3-4) struggled in the start on Sunday afternoon allowing seven runs (six earned) on six hits while walking three in 3.1 innings. The CSU right-hander showcased his strikeout form on the day, however, with six strikeouts in the contest. The Bucs pitching staff struck out 14 in the contest.

Chris Singleton led the Bucs with a pair of RBI, while Aaron Miller and Jason Miller had two hits apiece for the Bucs. Aaron Miller added his seventh home run of the season, tying Nate Blanchard for the team-lead on the year.

Tanner Chock (3-5) recorded the win after going the first six innings for the Blue Hose, allowing five runs (three earned), while striking out five. Eric Miles (S, 1) allowed one hit over the final three innings to pick up his first save of the season.

The Bucs took the opening lead of the game in the bottom of the first as Jason Miller singled in Blanchard to give CSU the early 1-0 advantage.

The Blue Hose rallied back with four runs in the top of the second inning to take the lead. Cletis Avery started the scoring with a one-out double down the left field line scoring Connor Slagill. Nick Wise scored the second run on a wild pitch, before Casaceli brought in a pair with a two-run single to give PC the 4-1 lead.

A.J. Priaulx added to the PC lead with a solo home run to open the top of the third inning, before Constantakos rallied back with three consecutive strikeouts to end the frame.

Aaron Miller cut into the Blue Hose lead with a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the frame. Kyle Vesnesky added a sacrifice fly scoring Jason Miller to narrow the margin down to 5-3.

The Bucs and Blue Hose plated two runs apiece in the fourth inning to keep the margin the same. Brett Auckland connected on a two-run single in the top of the fourth for the Blue Hose, while Singleton brought home Alex Andronica and Aaron Miller with a two-run single in the bottom of the frame to put the score at 7-5 PC after four innings.

PC added three runs late in the top of the eighth with Guy Casaceli the first to come across the plate following a CSU throwing error. Avery came around to score on a wild pitch, while Glen Casaceli brought home Weyenberg to put the final score at 10-5.

Game Two: Presbyterian 10, Charleston Southern 8

Colton Chapman connected on a two-out, three-run home run to left field in the top of the ninth to cap a five-run Presbyterian comeback and secure the series sweep for the Blue Hose.

Charleston Southern built a three-run lead following a one-out bases-loaded double by Blanchard scoring Vesnesky and Cole German. Singleton followed with a sacrifice fly bringing home Andronica to put CSU ahead 7-4.

An RBI single by Avery in the PC eighth was matched by Sconzo's second home run of the season to put the score at 8-5 heading into the Blue Hose final at-bat.

Priaulx brought home the first run with a RBI grounder scoring Auckland. Andrew Bladt followed with a two-out RBI double to left center scoring T.J. Richardson. Nick Guimbarda kept the PC rally alive against CSU reliever Cody Smith (2-2) by reaching on a catcher's interference. Chapman followed by connecting on the first pitch of his at-bat and driving the ball over the fence in front of the scoreboard in left field to put the Blue Hose in the lead.

The Bucs put two runners on with two outs in the bottom half of the frame, but PC reliever Colton Springs (S, 1) was able to get the final out on a grounder to shortstop to close out the contest.

Ryan Hall (2-0) recorded the win for the Blue Hose after pitching the eighth inning.

Kyle Dyson took the no-decision for the Bucs after going the first five innings and allowing four runs (three earned), while striking out two.

Both sides scored early as PC plated two in the top of the first, while the Bucs brought home one in the bottom of the frame. The Blue Hose scored on back-to-back pitches in the first as Casaceli crossed on a wild pitch and Auckland scored on a passed ball. Brandon Gragilla put the Bucs on the scoreboard as Jason Miller scored on a fielder's choice to put the score at 2-1 PC following the first inning.

The two teams kept the margin the same after the fifth inning as both sides plated a pair in the inning. Auckland connected on a two-run home run to right field in the top of the inning, while Vesnesky drove in two with a single in the bottom half of the frame.

Jason Miller scored on a PC throwing error in the bottom of the sixth to give CSU its first lead of the game. Blanchard and Singleton added three more to the Bucs' totals in the seventh, before PC's offense took over late.

-per CSU Athletics