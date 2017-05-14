The Citadel blown out at Greensboro

The Citadel baseball was defeated 15-5 in seven innings at UNCG on Sunday afternoon.



UNCG scored early and often, taking a commanding 10-1 lead after five innings. The Spartans scored four runs in the first, followed by a run in the second, three in the fourth and two in the fifth.



Bryce Leasure put the Bulldogs on the board in the fourth inning with a two-out RBI single to center field, scoring Jonathan Sabo from second base.



The offense busted out for four runs on four hits in the sixth inning to cut the score to 10-5. Leasure had his second RBI single, followed by run scoring singles by Joe Sabatini and Clay Martin. J.D. Davis worked a bases-loaded walk to drive in a run. The Bulldogs had a chance for more, however, leaving the bases loaded.



After The Citadel's big inning, UNCG answered with two runs of their own to extend the lead back to seven. In the bottom of the seventh, the Spartans scored three more runs to take a 15-5 lead and invoke the Southern Conference's 10-run travel rule.



Offensively, the Bulldogs finished with 10 hits led by a 3-for-4 day by Sabatini. Leasure drove in two runs in a 2-for-4 game, while Martin added two hits and an RBI. Jeffery Brown, William Kinney and Sabo each added hits.



The Bulldogs complete the regular season May 19-21 at home, hosting Wofford. The SoCon Championships then follow May 23-28 in Greenville, South Carolina.



-per The Citadel Athletics