Gilliam Extends Hitting Streak in Loss to Power

The Charleston RiverDogs and West Virginia slugged a combined six home runs, including one from first baseman Isiah Gilliam that extended his hitting streak to a team-high 11 games, as the RiverDogs fell, 10-2, to the Power at Appalachian Power Park on Sunday afternoon. Center fielder Blake Rutherford clubbed his first home run of the season for one of just the three RiverDogs hits on the day.

Slow starts in day games continued to be a struggle for Charleston (18-19) as West Virginia (17-19) broke it wide open early. After striking out the first batter, RiverDogs pitcher Adonis Rosa (0-1, 5.20) could not find a groove. Right fielder Clark Eagan singled then first baseman Albert Baur hit West Virginia’s first home run of the game making it 2-0. Third baseman Trae Arbet reached on an error at third and designated hitter Carlos Munoz singled. Catcher Brent Gibbs brought in three with a home run to left field, putting the Power on top 5-0. The RiverDogs are now 0-6 in day games including three losses by five runs or more.

Charleston answered back in the top of the second. Rutherford hit his first home run as a RiverDog to cut the deficit to four.

The Power charged up the bats again in the bottom half of the second inning. Center fielder Sandy Santos hit a solo shot on the first pitch he saw. With one out, Eagan got his second hit of the ball game with a single, then Trae Arbet made it 8-0 with West Virginia’s fourth home run of the ball game.

West Virginia added again in the fourth. Eagan reached on a walk then Baur doubled putting runners on second and third. Munoz hit a long single to right center scoring both runs making it 10-1.

Gilliam extended his streak with a solo shot to right center in the seventh but the RiverDogs could not bring it any closer. Gilliam is now hitting 19-for-38 (.500) over the course of the RiverDogs-high streak.

Rosa took the loss after throwing just two innings allowing seven hits and eight runs. Eduardo Vera (1-1, 2.03) got his first victory tossing five innings of two hit ball and allowing just one run.

Raynel Espinal and Christian Morris held the Power hitless over the final four innings in relief.

Upcoming

The RiverDogs will play game three on Monday night at Appalachian Power Park with the first pitch at 7:05pm. Right-hander Freicer Perez (0-2, 6.14) will toe the rubber for Charleston and the Power will send righty Blake Cederlind (2-0, 4.50). The game will be broadcast on WTMA 1250 AM in the tri-county area and online streaming at riverdogs.com and the TuneIn Radio app under the "Charleston RiverDogs" station.