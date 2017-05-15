Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (5/14)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 3-5 with a double (6), a HR, RBI and 3 runs scored in an 11-6 win over Houston in game 1 of a double header. In game 2, went 3-4 with a double (7), a run scored, an RBI and a K in a 10-7 loss. The Holly Hill native is batting .289 with 7 HR's and 14 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 2-3 with a HR, 2 RBI, a run scored and a walk in a 3-2 win over Seattle. The Stratford alum is batting .274 with 7 HR's and 23 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 1-4 in a 4-3 loss to Philadelphia. The Stratford alum is batting .287 with 4 HR's and 15 RBI

AAA

Pacific Coast League

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds) - Assigned to Billings of the Pioneer League. The Beaufort alum is 1-0 with a 0.92 ERA and 24 K's in 19.2 innings

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Did not play in a 3-1 win over Tennessee. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .283 with 4 HR's and 9 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - The Ashley Ridge alum is on the 7-day Disabled List.

A

Midwest League

Bobby Ison, OF, Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians) - No game