Officers investigating after attempted break-in at convenience store

City of Charleston officers are investigating after an attempted break-in Monday morning.

Dispatchers say the incident happened at Knight's Quick Stop shortly after 3:30 a.m.

A passerby saw a masked suspect using a bolt cutter to try to get into the store, officers say.

The suspect left the scene by the time officers arrived. Cameras around the building may help authorities as they investigate.

