TUNE IN NOW: The latest as officers respond to reports of a shooting in North Charleston; break-in in downtown Charleston

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.

1. NCPD called to reported shooting

North Charleston police officers were called to reports of an overnight shooting on the 7000 block of Stall Road, Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch said. The story is developing here.

2. Charleston officers responding to reported break-in

Dispatchers say the incident happened at 77 Hanover St. The story is developing here.

3. Unidentified body found, investigation into May 5th murder and kidnapping continues

Earlier this month, an 8-year-old South Carolina girl went missing after her mother was found dead. Read more.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.