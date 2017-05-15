Quantcast

Public Works responding to report of broken traffic light on Rutledge Avenue at the Crosstown

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Public Works has been called to fix a reportedly broken traffic light on Rutledge Avenue at the Crosstown, dispatchers say. 

Charleston County dispatchers say the incident was reported shortly after 6 a.m.

Traffic may be affected. 

