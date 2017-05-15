Traffic moving after crews repair broken light at Rutledge and Crosstown

Quantcast

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Traffic is moving on Rutledge Avenue at the Crosstown after a traffic light had to be repaired. 

Public Works was called shortly after 6 a.m. after a truck knocked over a crossing signal, causing the light to malfunction, officials say. 

The light was down for over an hour, with Charleston Police Officers directing traffic in the area. 

