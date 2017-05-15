NCPD: Man exits car on interstate, fires shots at his own vehicle

Authorities are investigating after shots were fired on the I-526, I-26 merge.

Investigators say a man exited his car and started firing shots at it as he ran away, stating “people are after me,” shortly after 7 a.m.

The man ran into the wood line but was taken into custody when he reappeared to get his weapon, which he dropped, authorities say.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Officers say they haven't found evidence of anyone else being involved in the incident.

