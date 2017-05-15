North Charleston Police investigating report of shots fired on I-526, I-26 merge

Charleston Police and EMS are responding to a report of a child being hit at Drayton Hall Elementary.More >>
Authorities are investigating a report of shots fired at the I-526, I-26 merge.
Traffic is moving on Rutledge Avenue at the Crosstown after a traffic light had to be repaired.
Charleston city police are on the scene of a reported break-in downtown.
North Charleston Police Officers were called to reports of an overnight shooting on the 7000 block of Stall Road, Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch said.
