North Charleston Police investigating report of shots fired on I-526, I-26 merge

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Authorities are investigating a report of shots fired at the I-526, I-26 merge. 

Charleston County dispatchers say 911 was called after someone reportedly saw a person in a car shooting at another vehicle as they drove by eastbound on I-526 at the I-26 ramp.

The incident was reported at 7:12 a.m.

This is a developing story. 

