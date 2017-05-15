Quantcast

Child hit by vehicle at Drayton Hall Elementary - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Child hit by vehicle at Drayton Hall Elementary

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Live 5 News) (Source: Live 5 News)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

A student at Drayton Hall Elementary was taken to a hospital after being hit by a car Monday morning.

The incident happened at the intersection of a bike path and the driveway entrance to the school around 8:30 a.m., officials with the Charleston County School District said. 

The student was transported by EMS with non-life threatening injuries, according to the district, and was accompanied by the school's assistant principal. The child's parents were notified. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly