Child hit by vehicle at Drayton Hall Elementary

A student at Drayton Hall Elementary was taken to a hospital after being hit by a car Monday morning.

The incident happened at the intersection of a bike path and the driveway entrance to the school around 8:30 a.m., officials with the Charleston County School District said.

The student was transported by EMS with non-life threatening injuries, according to the district, and was accompanied by the school's assistant principal. The child's parents were notified.

