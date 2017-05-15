Child on bike hit by minivan at Drayton Hall Elementary

A student at Drayton Hall Elementary was taken to a hospital after being hit by a minivan Monday morning.

The incident happened at a crosswalk in front of the school around 8:30 a.m., officials say.

The student was riding his bicycle when he was hit.

He was transported by EMS with non-life threatening injuries, according to the district, and was accompanied by the school's assistant principal. The child's parents were notified.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.