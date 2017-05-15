North Charleston shooting leaves one injured, police investigating

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department say that a man was grazed by a bullet in the buttocks after a shooting early Monday morning.

The North Charleston Police Department responded to the 7000 block of Stall Road at around 2 a.m. Monday.

According to reports, the victim's sister told police that a white pickup truck drove up to the home and opened fire, which resulted in her brother being grazed by a bullet. Before this event, there was an argument between the suspect of the shooting and the residents of the home, and the suspect has accused them of robbing him at gunpoint about two hours before the incident.

The home has was reportedly shot eight times with one bullet hitting the neighbors vehicle. The victim who was shot has only needed minor medical attention.

Police are currently looking for an address for the suspect.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.