Groundbreaking set for new Charleston County recycling center

Officials are breaking ground Monday on a new recycling center for Charleston County.

Designed to meet future regional recycling needs, the 57,000 square foot facility will be built on Palmetto Commerce Parkway and is set to include a multi-media education center, modern recycling equipment and administrative offices, according to a news release.

Officials say the building is the culmination of a multi-year development process.

