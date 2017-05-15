Quantcast

Police locate missing woman whose home was involved in fire - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Police locate missing woman whose home was involved in fire

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
Connect
Source: Live 5 Source: Live 5
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston Police say they have located a woman they were looking for whose home had been involved in a fire.

On Monday, investigators asked for the public's help to locate a 55-year-old Charleston woman.

No further information was provided as to why police wanted to find her or where she was subsequently found. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly