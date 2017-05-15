Police looking for woman whose home was involved in fire

The Charleston Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing woman.

Investigators say Shirley Groth is the owner of a home involved in a fire.

She may be driving a black Hyundai Veracruz SUV with SC tag DIH408.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843-853-7237 or Inv. Williams at 843-720-2364.

