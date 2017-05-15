Police looking for woman whose home was involved in fire

The Charleston Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing woman.More >>
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department say that a man was grazed by a bullet in the buttocks after a shooting early Monday morning.More >>
Charleston Police and EMS are responding to a report of a child being hit at Drayton Hall Elementary.More >>
Governor Henry McMaster has signed a bill Thursday that will allow liquor sales at more sporting events, including minor league baseball games.More >>
Crews will break ground Monday on a new recycling center for Charleston County.More >>
