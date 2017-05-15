Governor McMaster signed bill allowing liquor sales at minor league baseball games

Governor Henry McMaster has signed a bill Thursday that will allow liquor sales at more sporting events, including minor league baseball games.

The bill states that a license can be issued to motorsport complexes, tennis specific complexes and baseball complexes in South Carolina. These permits, which owners must apply for, will allow the sale and on-site consumption of beer, wine and liquors at any occasion held at that location on any day of the week.

According to the bill, the owners of the complex can designate areas within the complex where buying and drinking the alcohol is allowed.

