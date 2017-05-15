Police believe students responsible for vandalism at Kingstree Senior High School

Police believe students are behind a break in and vandalism at Kingstree Senior High School.

It happened Sunday night at the school's west campus on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Investigators say someone broke into the school's west campus and vandalized the building.

There were several police officers at the high school Monday morning.

Students leaving campus said the inside of the school was trashed with classrooms and computers vandalized.

"Spray paint with inappropriate things on the walls," said Natavia Burgess, a student at the school."It was a big mess, terrible."

"It was like a tornado went through that room," said another student Quentin Bryant.

Kingstree's police chief says the break in happened between 10 p.m. and midnight. He says police got an anonymous tip and discovered the damage.

The chief says there's a rumor that the break in was part of a senior prank.

"It was pretty bad," Burgess said."I don't know why they would do something like that. It stopped our learning environment. It causes school to be on pause. It was pretty bad. It was very bad."

Police say the vandals may have been caught on surveillance cameras.

The chief says investigators will review the video, and when the suspects are identified, they will be charged with burglary.

Students had earlier reported that the vandalism forced an early dismissal on Monday, but officials say that wasn't the case.

The school district says the dismissal was because of problems with the air conditioning system. According to the district, classes will resume as normal Tuesday morning.

Monday was scheduled to be a testing day, the students said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.