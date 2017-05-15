Vandalism forces early dismissal at Kingstree Senior High School

Vandalism forced early dismissal at Kingstree Senior High School on Monday, according to students.



Students leaving campus said the inside of the school was trashed. They said classrooms and computers were vandalized.



There was a police presence on the campus.

Monday was scheduled to be a testing day, the students said.



We have reached out to the Williamsburg County School District for comment.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.