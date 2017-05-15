FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Area of Remount Road shut down for the week

CSX contractors will be shutting down the railroad crossing on Remount Road at Dutton Avenue Tuesday for repairs.

The road closure will last through Saturday morning, officials say. Cars will not be able to pass through.

The change could cause traffic issues.

"We recognize this will create some inconvenience over the next several days, but know that our work will result in a safe, smooth crossing surface for drivers," representatives for CSX said.

Officials with the City of North Charleston say the scheduling of the road closure was not their choice. "Yes, we asked them to wait for school to be out for the summer or work on the weekend or work at night," reads a post on the North Charleston Government Facebook page.

The closure will begin at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

