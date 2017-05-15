Quantcast

Remount Road railroad crossing to be shut down for repairs

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
This railroad crossing on Remount Road will be impassable Tuesday thorough Saturday. (Source: City of North Charleston) This railroad crossing on Remount Road will be impassable Tuesday thorough Saturday. (Source: City of North Charleston)
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

CSX contractors will be shutting down the rail crossing on Remount Road at Dutton Avenue Tuesday for repairs, according to the city of North Charleston.

The road closure will last through Saturday. 

Officials say cars will not be able to pass through. 

