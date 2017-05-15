Copy-3 identified in fatal multi-vehicle Dorchester Rd. accident, others recovering

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a serious wreck on Dorchester Road, they say.

The Charleston County Coroner has identified the three people who died at the scene of the crash to be Phyllis Hughes age 51 and Neal Holmes age 52. The coroner says the person in the other car was identified to be Elijah Simmons Jr. age 50. All lived in the North Charleston area.

All three died on scene.

The incident happened in the area of Dorchester Road and Industrial Avenue.

The wreck was a head-on collision between two vehicles. One vehicle was heading westbound on Dorchester Road, when it collided with a vehicle traveling eastbound on Dorchester Road, police say.

A CARTA bus was also struck, they say. No one on the CARTA bus sustained any injuries.

The driver of the vehicle heading westbound, and the driver and passenger of the vehicle heading eastbound died on scene, police say.

Four passengers in another vehicle were transported to MUSC for treatment.

NCPD working multiple vehicle accident w/ injuries at Dorchester Rd and Industrial Ave. expect delays in the area. — N. Charleston Police (@NCPD) May 14, 2017

Officers continue to investigate the accident several hours after the initial report.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

