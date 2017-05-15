Police: Car was speeding at time of crash that killed 3 in N. Charleston

Investigators say a car involved in a triple fatal crash in North Charleston was speeding with another vehicle at the time of the deadly accident.

The Saturday night accident happened in the area of Dorchester Road and Industrial Avenue.

Newly released information from the North Charleston Police Department state that a Camaro and another vehicle were traveling westbound on Dorchester Road at a high rate of speed.

According to police, the driver of the Camaro lost control of his vehicle which hit the rear of a CARTA bus and collided head on with a vehicle traveling eastbound on Dorchester Road.

Authorities say the driver of the Camaro, and the driver and passenger of the vehicle heading eastbound died on scene.

The Charleston County Coroner identified the three people who died at the scene of the crash as 51-year-old Phyllis Hughes, 52-year-old Neal Holmes and 50-year-old Elijah Simmons Jr. All lived in the North Charleston area.

No one on the CARTA bus sustained any injuries.

Four passengers in another vehicle were transported to MUSC for treatment.

NCPD working multiple vehicle accident w/ injuries at Dorchester Rd and Industrial Ave. expect delays in the area. — N. Charleston Police (@NCPD) May 14, 2017

