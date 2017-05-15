Cases of veal, beef, pork products recalled over possible E. coli contamination

A Pennsylvania company recalled approximately 5,600 pounds of boneless veal and ground veal, beef and pork products that may be contaminated with E. coli.

Marcho Farms, Inc., announced the recall last week for products produced on April 11 and April 14 and sold in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York and Illinois, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The following products are subject to recall:

60-lb.cases of “VEAL BONELESS TRIMMINGS HALAL” with case code “5398” and “MANFU. DATE” of “04/11/2017.”

60-lb. cases of “VEAL TRIMMINGS USDA CHOICE” with case code “98” and “MANFU. DATE” of “04/11/17.”

9-lb. cases of “VEAL, BEEF, PORK GROUND FOR MEATLOAF” with case code “3122” and “Sell By” date “05/05/17.”

10-lb. cases of “VEAL, BEEF, PORK GROUND FOR MEATLOAF BULK PACK” with case code “3125.”

The problem was discovered when the Illinois State Meat Inspection Service notified FSIS on May 2 about positive non-O157 Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) samples made with source material produced by Marcho Farms, Inc, the release states.

STEC outbreaks are rare, but tend to primarily be due to contaminated food and person-to-person transmission. STEC is a potentially-deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps in two to eight days after exposure the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.