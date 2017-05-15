Police searching for suspects after armed robbery at Mount Pleasant bank

Police are searching for suspects following an armed robbery at a Mount Pleasant bank.

The robbery happened at the United Community Bank on 1100 Park West Blvd. on Friday.

A manager told officers there were no customers inside of the bank at the time of the robbery, but there were three employees.

According to the victims, as three suspects demanded money, another suspect was the lookout.

Police say the employees were not injured, however two of them had an iPhone and a purse taken from them.

Employees told officers that the suspects knew where the money was, and were in and out of the bank quickly.

Police reported locating a purse that was dropped not far from the crime scene.

A witness told police that she saw four male subjects wearing all black run out of the bushes, pass through the drive through window of the cleaners then head towards Park West Boulevard. Another witness said they also saw the suspects come out of the same area.

