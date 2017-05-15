Cougars' Ober Snags Pair of Weekly Awards

Bailey Ober (Charlotte, N.C.) picked up a pair of weekly honors on Monday, as the redshirt junior was named both the Colonial Athletic Association Pitcher of the Week and a Collegiate Baseball’s National Player of the Week after tossing a complete-game, two-hitter in the College of Charleston baseball team’s 3-1 win over No. 13 Arizona last Friday.

This marks the sixth time in Ober’s career that he has taken home CAA Pitcher of the Week honors, as well as his second weekly award from Collegiate Baseball.

In Friday’s series-opener against No. 13 Arizona, Ober fired a complete-game two-hitter and tied a career-high with 13 strikeouts to lead the Cougars to a 3-1 win over the Wildcats. After surrendering a solo homer and a double in the second inning, the junior right-hander did not allow a hit and faced the minimum over the final seven frames.

The performance marked the third complete game of Ober’s career, as he moved into a tie for fourth on program’s all-time victories list with 23. Ober also ranks third all-time in strikeouts (241), fourth in earned run average (2.79), seventh in winning percentage (.742), and eighth in innings pitched (251.1).