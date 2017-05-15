Deputies: Goose Creek student charged after posting video of friend using restroom to Snapchat

Berkeley County deputies say a teen at Goose Creek High School has been charged with voyeurism after posting video of another student using the restroom on social media.

According to a report, a student climbed over the bathroom stall and used a cell phone to record video of her friend as she was sitting.

The student who is charged was not identified because she is a juvenile.

Deputies responded to the school Thursday after the victim spoke to an assistant principal about the incident which she said happened on Wednesday in the school restroom, according to an incident report.

The victim said while she was sitting in a bathroom stall, another student climbed over the stall and began to take video of her using a cell phone.

The victim said she covered herself up and told the suspect to stop taking video of her. She said she later asked the suspect if they had posted the video on the internet and said the student said she had not. The victim said she later found out that the video was posted on Snapchat.

The assistant principal reported that she was made aware of the video after another student saw it and reported it to school officials. The principal said there were no private parts shown on the video, the report states.

A report states the suspect told the responding deputy and the principal that she did it as a joke and "did not mean to hurt or embarrass her friend."

The student who recorded the video was suspended from school for five days, police say.

