Lanes on I-26 westbound reopened after crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

All westbound lanes on I-26 have been reopened after an accident Monday night. 

Authorities say the incident was at Exit 205 to Highway 78. 

At one point, motorists were reporting traffic down to one lane. 

