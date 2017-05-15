Berkeley County deputies continue search for missing man

Berkeley County deputies are continuing to follow leads in the search for a missing 78-year-old man.

Herman Toomer of Huger was last seen Sunday at his home in the 2300 block of Cainhoy Road, according to deputies.

Approximately 40 deputies were on foot Tuesday searching trails and surrounding areas near Huger, Berkeley County Chief Deputy Mike Cochran said.

Deputies are passing out flyers and asking anyone who knows anything about Toomer's whereabouts would come forward.

"Mr. Toomer often walks the roads near his home, taking small steps while dragging his feet," A Berkeley County Sheriff's Office Facebook post states.

Toomer is 6' tall and weighs 160 pounds.

"He has special needs and his family would like to be reunited with him," the BCSO post states.

If you have seen him, you are asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office at 843-719-4465.

