Berkeley County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man.

Authorities say 78-year-old Willie Herman Toomer of the 2300 block of Cainhoy Road in Huger was last seen on Sunday at his home.

"Mr. Toomer often walks the roads near his home, taking small steps while dragging his feet," BCSO officials said.

Toomer is described as 6-foot tall and 160 pounds.

"He has special needs and his family would like to be reunited with him," BCSO officials said.

If you have seen him, you are asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office at 843-719-4465.

