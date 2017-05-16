Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (5/15)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - No game. The Holly Hill native is batting .289 with 7 HR's and 14 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 2-3 with a double (6), a HR, 2 RBI, 2 walks and 2 runs scored in an 10-6 loss to Atlanta. The Stratford alum is batting .283 with 8 HR's and 25 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - No game. The Stratford alum is batting .287 with 4 HR's and 15 RBI

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Did not play in a 7-3 win over Tennessee. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .283 with 4 HR's and 9 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - The Ashley Ridge alum is on the 7-day Disabled List.

A

Midwest League

Bobby Ison, OF, Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians) - Did not play vs Great Lakes

Rookie League

Pioneer League

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - No game. The Beaufort alum is 1-0 with a 0.92 ERA and 24 K's in 19.2 innings in AAA.