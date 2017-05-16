Hanahan falls in game 1 of softball state finals series

The Hanahan Hawks fell in Game 1 of the 3-A softball state championship series to Crescent on Monday night, 2-0 to fall behind 1 game to none in the best of 3 series.

Hanahan will have to win at home on Wednesday night to keep their season alive and force a deciding third game on Friday.

Drayton Siegling pitched well for the Hawks but the Tigers finally broke through in the bottom of the sixth scoring the games only two runs.

Hanahan was held to just 3 hits on the night in the loss. The fall to 28-4 on the season.