TUNE IN NOW: The closure of a North Charleston intersection could affect traffic this week

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.
1. Remount Road railroad crossing to be shut down for repairs
CSX contractors will be shutting down the rail crossing on Remount Road at Dutton Avenue Tuesday for repairs, according to the city of North Charleston. Read more.
2. New videos from the closed competency hearings for Emanuel AME church shooter Dylann Roof
New court documents released yesterday show Roof's parent's sought counseling for him for drugs and alcohol when he was 14 years old. Read more.
3. Deputies: Goose Creek student charged after posting video of friend using restroom to Snapchat
According to a report, a student climbed over the bathroom stall and used a cell phone to record video of her friend as she was sitting. Read more.
An accident has shut down a number of I-26 westbound lanes in North Charleston.More >>
CSX contractors will be shutting down the rail crossing on Remount Road at Dutton Avenue Tuesday.More >>
Dorchester District 2 needs $1.6 million dollars to fill its budget shortfall in order to fill 30 new teacher positions.More >>
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man.More >>
Emergency crews have cleared an accident in North Charleston Monday night.More >>
