TUNE IN NOW: The closure of a North Charleston intersection could affect traffic this week

Here are our top headlines. Catch these stories and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.

1. Remount Road railroad crossing to be shut down for repairs

CSX contractors will be shutting down the rail crossing on Remount Road at Dutton Avenue Tuesday for repairs, according to the city of North Charleston. Read more.

2. New videos from the closed competency hearings for Emanuel AME church shooter Dylann Roof

New court documents released yesterday show Roof's parent's sought counseling for him for drugs and alcohol when he was 14 years old. Read more.

3. Deputies: Goose Creek student charged after posting video of friend using restroom to Snapchat

According to a report, a student climbed over the bathroom stall and used a cell phone to record video of her friend as she was sitting. Read more.

